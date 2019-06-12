PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old woman accused of driving a stolen vehicle through a covered walkway on the Burnside Bridge, narrowly missing a pedestrian and a police officer has been indicted on 24 charges, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Elizabeth Cheyenne Hefner was arrested on May 31.
The district attorney's office said the investigation began on May 26 when police received information about a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle was then spotted multiple times over the next few days, according to police.
On May 31, an officers spotted the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest Clay Street. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Hefner, sped off and narrowly missed multiple vehicles, according to court documents.
Court documents state that an officer saw the stolen vehicle about 10 minutes later near the intersection of West Burnside Street and Southwest 5th Avenue. Hefner allegedly ran two stop lights and almost lost control as she swerved around other vehicles.
According to court documents, another officer was inside the covered pedestrian walkway on the Burnside Bridge and was going to deploy spike strips if the stolen vehicle crossed the river.
Court documents state that the officer heard a loud crash and saw the stolen vehicle approaching him at a high rate of speed through the pedestrian walkway. A pedestrian was between the officer and the vehicle, and the officer drew his gun and ordered the vehicle to stop, the court documents state.
The vehicle came within 25 feet of the pedestrian, and the pedestrian was ordered to jump over the barrier onto Burnside Street, according to court documents.
Court documents state that as the officer attempted to take Hefner into custody, she put the vehicle in reverse and slammed into a metal post. Hefner then began driving forward and the officer jumped over the barrier to avoid being hit, according to court documents.
Shortly after fleeing the bridge, Hefner crashed the stolen vehicle into a delivery truck at East Burnside Street and Southeast 9th Avenue. She was taken into custody at the scene.
The driver of the delivery truck was not injured.
According to court documents, officers located a firearm and ammunition inside the stolen vehicle.
The indictment, filed on Tuesday, charges Hefner with two counts of coercion, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person, four counts of reckless driving, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police, failure to perform the duties of a driver, being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Hefner's next court date is scheduled for July 22.
Hefner was arrested two years ago after ramming a police car in an attempt to evade capture in downtown Portland.
