MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old woman is facing several charges after she carjacked a man in Gresham and attempted to elude Portland police officers, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Adrianna Marie Talamantez is facing charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, coercion, attempting to elude a police officer, menacing, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, and unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on Friday.
Just before 9 a.m., Gresham police officers responded to the intersection of 182nd and Clay Street after a man reported his vehicle was stolen at gunpoint.
The district attorney's office said officers spoke with the victim and learned that he was at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Northeast Kane Street when a woman, later identified as Talamantez, approached him and asked for ride to a MAX station.
The victim agreed to give her a ride.
The district attorney's office said Talamantez pulled out a gun during the car ride and pointed it at the victim's waist. She then ordered the victim out of his car. The victim left the car and reported it as stolen.
The stolen vehicle was later located by Portland police in the 13400 block of Southeast Division Street.
Officers performed a traffic stop, but Talamantez refused to get out of the vehicle. The district attorney's office said she then drove over a curb, through two yards, and onto a pedestrian path.
According to the district attorney's office, police reported that three people had to jump out of the way of the vehicle.
Talamantez then crashed into a retaining wall and was taken into custody.
Police recovered a black handgun, which was determined to be an air gun that looked like an ballistic handgun.
Talamantez was arraigned on Tuesday. Her next court date is scheduled for March 31.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Pfft i would've recognized that bb gun for what it was. And then SHE would be the one doing me a "favor."
Boy..good thing we have that sanctuary status, or this could have been worse. Bleh..btw..some random chick asks for a ride to the max station, and you let this person in your car? Dude, you've been watching way too much adult programming.
Agreed, Fredrick. And what is the REST of the story? Is she at least gang/cartel affiliated, undergoing a gang initiation, an illegal, or just a racist aspiring future felon?
