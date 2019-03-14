MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One of the suspects accused of running down a black man with a vehicle in Gresham nearly three years ago has pleaded guilty in the case.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Colleen Hunt, 37, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Wednesday.
Hunt was originally charged with murder, hit-and-run involving injuries, and first-degree intimidation, which is a hate crime charge.
In August of 2016, Larnell Bruce, 19, of Vancouver, was hit and critically injured. He died at the hospital several days later.
Investigators said Bruce was involved in a fight with Russell Courtier, 40, at a store on the 18700 block of East Burnside Street. Bruce ran from the scene, but police said Courtier and Hunt drove after him and ran him over in 1991 Jeep Wrangler.
Police said Courtier was driving and Hunt was encouraging him to hit Bruce.
On March 7, the first day of the trial, prosecutors said Courtier is part of a white supremacist group. They also referenced surveillance video that shows Bruce running away, while Courtier’s Jeep speeds toward him into oncoming traffic before hitting Bruce.
The defense argued that Bruce attacked Courtier and threw him into a glass window.
Hunt is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19.
The trial for Courtier continues Thursday. The district attorney's said closing arguments are expected on Friday.
