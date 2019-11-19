MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old woman was sentenced to jail in connection with an investigation into identity theft and fraudulent checks, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Breaonna Rae Nicklin pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree aggravated theft. She was given a 15 day jail sentence and received 48 months of probation following the investigation.
In 2016, the Portland Police Bureau's White Collar Crimes Unit received reports of multiples checks being fraudulently cashed. Detectives discovered two bank accounts where the checks were being deposited.
The district attorney's office said detectives determined the person making the deposits was Nicklin.
The two accounts holders were provided drugs in exchange for allowing Nicklin to use the accounts to deposit the fraudulent checks, according to the district attorney's office.
One of the checks deposited by Nicklin was for $15,171, and another check was for $474.70.
The district attorney's office said an insurance company issued both checks as part of a life insurance policy. The checks were deposited before the victim reported them as never received.
Another check was deposited a month later. The amount was $5,026.26, and was reported stolen by a separate victim after it had been issued by a higher education institution, according to the district attorney's office.
In 2019, police received information that a person's identity was being unlawfully used to rent a hotel room in Multnomah County. The district attorney's office said detectives determined Nicklin had used another person's identity to register at the hotel.
According to the district attorney's office, Nicklin was found to be in possession of numerous peoples' personal identifying information.
As part of her sentence, the district attorney's office said Nicklin will be required to receive an evaluation for drug addiction and comply with any treatment that is ordered. If she violates her probation, she could receive a sentence of up to 35 months in prison.
