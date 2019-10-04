MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 40-year-old woman received probation following an animal neglect investigation results in more than 50 animals being recovered, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Elicia Diaz-Caceres received two years of formal probation after being convicted of seven counts of second-degree animal neglect.
"Although Ms. Diaz-Caceres has a long history of animal neglect, this is a very intentional resolution that was thoroughly negotiated to ensure Ms. Diaz-Caceres receives dedicated treatment so no other animals are ever neglected or harmed in the future," said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Nicole Jergovic, who litigated this case.
The investigation began in June 2018 when investigators with Multnomah County Animal Services said they were tipped off by a witness in March who reported animals tied to furniture and living in cages.
At that time, 52 animals, including rabbits, parakeets, guinea pigs, cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and a turtle, were seized from Diaz-Caceres’ home on Southeast 70th Avenue after a search warrant was served there.
MCAS said they were living in unsanitary and crowded conditions with minimal access to food and water.
The district attorney's office said during a different search warrant, investigators found three kittens that were tied up. One of the kittens was tangled so badly that it was unable to move, according to the district attorney's office.
As part of her probation, the district attorney's office said "Diaz-Caceres may not be in possession of any animals, she cannot live with anyone who owns or is in possession of animals without prior written permission of her probation officer, she must agree to random at-home visits by her probation officer, Multnomah County Animal Services and/or other law enforcement and complete any treatment or counseling that is recommended specifically for animal-related offenses."
