PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for embezzling money from her former employer to pay for a family vacation to Hawaii, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Kay Enyart, 45, was sentenced Tuesday to 32 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to four counts of aggravated identity theft.
Investigators said the owner of an acupuncture business noticed financial discrepancies involving one of her employees in late 2017 and contacted law enforcement. Investigators determined Enyart used her business credit card to charge around $4,500 for a trip to Kauai, Hawaii in June 2017.
Police said she also used her position with the company to forge multiple checks from 2016 through 2017, illegally withdrawing $3,500 from the victim’s bank account.
In all, investigators determined Enyart stole $20,765.43.
Law enforcement located multiple social media posts of Enyart in Hawaii after she used her employer’s credit card illegally to purchase airfare for herself and others, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The district attorney’s office said Enyart was previously convicted of aggravated identity theft in Columbia County.
“The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office encourages all businesses to take steps to protect themselves from financial theft. It is important that businesses have redundancies in place to ensure proper accounting for cash, checks and credit/debit card transactions. All businesses should undergo routine financial audits that are conducted by a person or organization separate from the primary accountant. If employees are expected to handle cash, including making nightly deposits, businesses should ensure that there is more than one employee present during cash counts and drop offs,” according to the district attorney’s office.
