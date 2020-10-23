PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Portland was drunk and admitted snorting cocaine before a deadly crash, according to court documents.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office charged Brian Paul Gardner, 28, with second-degree manslaughter, DUII and reckless driving Friday.
Gardner was arrested Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to I-84 under the Interstate 205 ramps near Northeast Halsey Street at 3:53 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators said Gardner crashed his Dodge Ram 1500 pickup head-on into an eastbound vehicle.
The other driver was killed. He was identified by the DA’s office Friday as Devontay Rhodes.
During the investigation, law enforcement overheard Gardner tell one of the paramedics that he snorted cocaine, according to court documents, and hospital staff later reported Gardner’s blood-alcohol content to be .134%.
Gardner was treated at the hospital for minor injuries before he was booked into jail.
Investigators obtained video of the crash from a UPS truck’s dashboard camera, according to the DA’s office. Court documents state the video showed Rhodes driving normally in the left lane before the crash.
The driver of the UPS truck reported one of the vehicles flipped and the crash was caused by the wrong-way driver.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Gardner was set to be arraigned Friday afternoon.
Wait a minute, the crash was caused by the wrong way driver? Thanks Cpt Obvious.
Uh oh..the victim's name is Devontay? KiIIed by a drunk, coke snortin' white guy? Throw some more magnesium on the fire.
