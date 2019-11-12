PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - DACA supporters rallied in Portland on Tuesday, as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to make a ruling on the program’s fate.
President Donald Trump announced plans to phase out the program in September 2017, saying then-President Barack Obama had no authority to set it up in the first place.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was created under Obama, and it allowed undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to get a renewable two-year reprieve from deportation.
It also allows “Dreamers” to get work permits.
People who rallied at Terry Schrunk Plaza on Tuesday heard stories from people who said DACA changed their lives.
“I love Oregon. Oregon is home, literally, that’s what I consider home,” said Jesus Narvaez, who came to the U.S. when he was 8 years old.
The Associated Press reported that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority seemed ready Tuesday to allow the abolishment of DACA.
Trump, on Twitter, stated that if the justices side with him, “A deal will be made with the Dems for (DACA participants) to stay.”
