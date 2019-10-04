YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The father of Meighan Cordie is suing her mother.
Meighan Cordie was found dead in rural Yamhill County Aug. 23, 2018. Joggers found her body down an embankment near an onramp that leads from Wallace Road to Highway 18.
Prosecutors say Cordie either fell or jumped from her mother’s moving car after they got into a fight coming home from a wedding. Authorities say she died instantly.
Cordie’s mother, Jennifer Weathers, 50, pleaded guilty to DUII in connection with the incident. Prosecutors say there was not enough evidence to charge Weathers in Cordie’s death.
According to new court papers, Stanley Cordie is the personal representative of Meighan's estate.
The lawsuit states that Meighan’s mom was negligent in failing to stop the car, driving while intoxicated, and failing to look for Meighan after she got out of the car. The lawsuit is asking for $500,000 in damages.
