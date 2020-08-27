PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After more than a month on the run, the man police say is responsible for deadly shooting in southeast Portland is behind bars.
Last month, Kceon Colbert, 19, was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Shai-India Harris on July 10 on Southeast 84th Avenue near Flavel Street. Colbert was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Clark County by the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
FOX 12 on Thursday spoke with Harris’ father, Samuel Howard, about the arrest and how the family is dealing with the loss. Family members said it is a tragedy that neither Harris nor Colbert will get a chance at life. Harris’ father didn’t want to appear on camera, but said he has been struggling to come to terms with what happened.
FOX 12 at the time of the shooting spoke to witnesses who said Harris and Colbert were arguing when he opened the door of the car he was in and shot Harris multiple times.
Harris has become the focus of marches and vigils in the Black Lives Matter movement since her death, with calls for justice. Harris’ father says the community support has been incredible and he’s grateful for all that work. He says that while he feels like justice is being served, it’s hard to feel good about it.
“They didn’t even get an opportunity to start life,” Howard said. “It’s over for both of them. So, my heart… I don’t even really… all I know is my family feels at peace right now. I don’t even really know what way to identify the way I truly feel right now.”
Howard says he is going to be creating a nonprofit in honor of his daughter to help young people get out of bad situations and provide mental health counseling. He says he wants all young people to know that it’s okay to get help. He encouraged parents out there to show some extra love to their kids, even if it’s from a distance.
Where is BLM on this, they have millions in their coffers go get persons of color out of jail, surely they can spare some for this person of color who was killed.
This will be a tough call. If the shooter was white, rioting, looting and murdering would allowed by the city leaders. But, since it was a black on black, what will they do? I'm surprised the media even covered it.
