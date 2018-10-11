PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New effort is underway on Thursday to clean up downtown Portland
The plan calls for daily trash pickup service in the downtown area, and the purchase of hundreds of new, high-capacity garbage bins.
Government representatives and local business leaders gathered today to unveil the bin designs.
Mayor Ted Wheeler said the goal is to make Portland the nation's cleanest city.
And members of the Portland Business Alliance said they're on board with his plan.
“He’s challenged all of Portland to clean up, to be better, to present better, to take care of our neighborhoods. We've heard your challenge. Challenge accepted.,” Andrew Honan said
As part of the plan, the city is beginning a six-day-a-week garbage service with daily service beginning next year.
