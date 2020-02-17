Dallas Girl Scout troop says someone used fake $20 to buy cookies

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police are investigating a $20 counterfeit bill being used to buy Girl Scout cookies from a Girl Scout troop in Dallas, Oregon.
The girls were set up over the weekend at the Walmart of Lancaster in Salem when the incident happened.
They say a man bought a box of cookies with the bill. Ava Brown says the man handed her the money. She says it didn’t feel or look quite right.
“The bill didn’t look right, it was smaller, bluish tint and it just wasn’t the same as the rest of the bills,” Brown said.
Can you tell a difference? Salem Police are looking into a report of a counterfeit $20 being used to buy girl scout cookies from the girl scouts. We'll have the story tonight on @fox12oregon at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/BuAT4PzA6B— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 17, 2020
At the time, the 13-year old said she felt too intimidated to say anything to the man.
“She got a twenty dollar bill and instantly felt that it was different, but the person intimidated her, so she didn’t want to confront him,” Brown’s mom, Tiffany Brown, said.
The troop reached out to FOX 12 in hopes of warning other troops to be on the lookout. The Girl Scouts are almost halfway through their four-week sales period.
Both Brown and her mother say they are disappointed that someone would use fake money, especially since the money raised from cookies sales helps local troops.
“It’s not nice, it is not kind to other people and it is not fair,” Ava Brown said. “Us Girl Scouts work really hard and I am proud to say I am a Girl Scout.”
“Girl Scouts doesn’t cover it, so it is something, it definitely comes out of their hard earned money,” Tiffany Brown said.
Anyone with information about the fake $20 should contact the Salem Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.