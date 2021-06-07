DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in a child sexual abuse case.
Christopher Neil Stebbins, 47, was convicted by a jury of 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced Thursday to 150 months in prison. He was also sentenced to 10 years of post-prison supervision and to register as a sex offender.
The Polk County District Attorney's Office said the crimes occurred between 2016 and 2018 and involved a minor child. The case was jointly prosecuted and investigated by the Oregon Department of Justice, Polk County District Attorney’s Office, and the Dallas Police Department.
(1) comment
If this had happened in Portland / Multnomah County, this guy would have never seen the inside of the courtroom as the D.A. would have turned him loose with all charges dismissed.
