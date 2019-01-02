DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - A Dallas man on Wednesday was sentenced to more than six years in prison for dealing Methamphetamine, the Polk County District Attorney’s Office says.
56-year-old Marty Steven Lupoli pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within one-thousand feet of a school and two counts of unlawful delivery of a substantial quantity of methamphetamine.
Lupoli was sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to serve 36 months of post-prison supervision; he was also ordered to pay $1,620 in restitution of investigation-related costs to the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
