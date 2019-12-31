Dallas police looking for vehicle of interest following hit-and-run

DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help locating a vehicle of interest following a hit-and-run in Dallas on Sunday.
Just after 8:50 p.m., Dallas police responded to a report of a man lying in the road near the intersection of Southeast Mill and Lyle streets.
Police say the man was hit by a vehicle which did not stop.
Witnesses told police the suspect vehicle did not slow down at all – before or after running over the man. Police say the man is at a hospital in serious condition.
Police are looking for a vehicle of interest, which is described as a maroon-colored 4-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Sgt. Josh Calef at 503-831-3519.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
