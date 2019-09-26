Damaged lock at Bonneville Dam will reopen to traffic this weekend

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - A damaged navigation lock will reopen at the Bonneville Dam in the Columbia River Gorge after it cracked earlier this month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says.
Engineers are conducting inspections and tests on the lock and it should reopen to traffic between 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, depending on results from final operational testing, the federal agency says.
The navigation lock was scheduled to return to service Sept. 30, but round-the-clock construction and favorable weather conditions allowed for the accelerated opening, according to a spokesperson.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District closed the lock Sept. 5 after operators detected problems with the lock during operations. Engineers drained the lock the next day and found a cracked sill at the bottom.
The sill is a massive concrete block that meets the 95-foot tall gates when they close to seal off and hold back water.
The Corps closed the lock to vessels to repair the concrete sill, which required removing the existing sill and placing concrete for a new replacement sill, according to a spokesperson.
