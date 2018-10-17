DAMASCUS, OR (KPTV) - Her story is a year in the making and has touched lives across the globe.
Wednesday, a Damascus woman met with the surgeons who played a role in saving her life nearly a year after a horrific hit-and-run crash.
On the morning of Oct. 18, 2017 Ana Wakefield was critically injured in a two-car crash that closed Highway 212 near Southeast Wyeast Avenue. She was taken to OHSU in critical condition.
“She had a severe brain injury there was a lot of swelling that required decompression,” Dr. Jason Chang with OHSU said.
Chang was on the team that helped Wakefield while she was fighting for her life at OHSU.
Wakefield says she has no memory of the crash or much of the recovery for months after, but knows she was determined to never give up.
In the year after the crash she has surprised doctors on her progress and determination to recover.
Almost a year after a car crash that nearly took her life Ana Wakefield is meeting with doctors at OHSU. pic.twitter.com/W1SBkADTAe— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 17, 2018
“It’s thoughts of thankfulness, because now I can stand, now I can walk, now I can run,” Wakefield said.
Wakefield is working to earn a degree from Multnomah University where she was a standout basketball star before the crash.
She credits her faith and family for her recovery.
“No one would have imagined I would be doing this a year later it was just like a hope and a prayer but now it is a reality,” Wakefield said.
Chang says he’s excited to see how far she has come.
“We climbed that mountain and we concurred it,” Chang said.
