PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Brandon Johnson is the self-taught chef behind the Portland Trail Blazers’ biggest ballers.
“Every player is different, depending on what is needed for them," Johnson said.
His business partner and brother, Kenny, started cooking for their cousin Damian Lillard five years ago. In 2017, Brandon or Chef B, as he’s known, moved to Portland to join the family business.
“He [Lillard] did do the vegan thing but he was losing too much weight,” according to the chef.
Now, the two prepare Lillard meals that are packed with protein, healthy carbs.
Chef B told FOX 12, cooking for Lillard opened the door for he and his brother to showcase their talent. Client, CJ McCollum, has even praised the chef’s work during televised post-game press conferences.
“His favorite thing is Mac-n-cheese. Or, we call it, the Mac and Jesus,” Chef B said.
However, since Chef B says CJ is a non-dairy eater, he uses dairy-free substitutes in all his dishes.
“He loves pasta. That’s one of his pregame things. A light pasta, Mediterranean style, seafood, bolognaise," he said.
Chef B told FOX 12, the Trail Blazers’ nutritionists help him create specialized menus for McCollum, as well as teammates Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Jake Layman.
“Anytime they see the weight difference changing or they want them to put on a different type of muscle mass, or whatever, they will let us know," he said.
For Nurkic, Chef B said the primary goal is speeding up the so-called Bosnian Beast’s recovery.
“They want him to have a lot more protein, especially due to the injury," he told FOX 12.
In addition to preparing meals that fuel the NBA ballers for long games, like last week’s quadruple overtime win, Chef B must remember what to leave off each client’s plate.
“CJ doesn’t like tomatoes. But, he likes tomato sauce. He just doesn’t like raw tomatoes," he said.
Meanwhile, the chef said Nurkic does not eat pork.
When asked whether the players know how to cook, Chef B chuckled and said, “I wouldn’t know because honestly, I’ve never seen that.”
“But, I can’t do their job,” he told FOX 12.
As for which player has the biggest sweet tooth, “We wait until after the season for the goodies.”
Unless, you count CJ’s favorite and often-requested smoothies as a treat.
“As he would say, ‘smoothie for the win," Chef B said.
Chef B said his secret smoothie ingredients are fresh fruit and full fat coconut milk, with a dollop of coconut-flavored yogurt.
With the Portland Trail Blazers in Denver Tuesday night for game five of the second round of the NBA playoffs, Chef B is hoping their disciplined diets will help carry the team to a win.
For more recipes ideas, follow Chef B on Instagram.
