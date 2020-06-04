PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Damian Lillard helped lead a group of protesters across the Morrison Bridge on Thursday.
Thursday marked the eight day of protests in Portland, with crowds on Wednesday swelling to an estimated 10,000 people, according to officials.
FOX 12 cameras captured Lillard linking arms with other protesters as the group headed across the bridge to Waterfront Park. The group on Thursday appeared to include several thousand people.
The group arrived at the bridge after hearing from speakers at Revolution Hall. They also heard from several speakers while crossing the bridge.
As the group of protesters approached the bridge, a fire boat steered close and said hello, spraying water into the air. Other groups of protesters also gathered on Thursday, including at Pioneer Square Courthouse.
The protests Thursday evening remained peaceful. On Wednesday, the protests were peaceful until late at night, when a small group of protesters set fires and threw items at authorities, including a full beer can.
