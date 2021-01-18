PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has hit double digits in Western Conference Player of the Week titles.
The team announced Monday afternoon, as the Blazers were playing the San Antonio Spurs, that the NBA selected Lillard for the week that ended Sunday.
This is the first time this season Lillard has received the distinction and the 10th time in in his career.
He was last given the weekly honor in February 2020.
In the past week, Lillard averaged 30.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.25 steals. The Blazers guard led the Western Conference in total points (121) and free throws made (34) while ranking third in three-pointers made (15) and fourth in total assists (29).
For the season, the team said Lillard is averaging 27.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.00 steal each game. He leads the NBA in 30-point games (7) and ranks second in free throws made (92), fifth in scoring, fifth in three-pointers made (49) and ninth in assists.
Now holding 10 Player of the Week awards, Lillard is tied with Clyde Drexler for the most in Trail Blazers’ history.
