PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the 12th time in his career, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.

This is the third time this season Lillard has received the distinction from the NBA. He was last given the weekly honor in February. The team says Lillard's 12 Player of the Week honors are the most in franchise history.

Lillard posted averages for the week of 31.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists while leading the Blazers to a 3-1 week to close out the 2020-21 regular season.

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After meeting to close out the regular season, the Trail Blazers and t…

The Blazers secured their eighth straight playoff berth Sunday night after beating the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale. The Blazers wound up with the sixth seed, which means they'll face the Nuggets in the opening round.

For the season, Lillard averaged 28.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He ranked third in the NBA scoring and seventh in assists while recording the second-most games of 30-plus points in the league.