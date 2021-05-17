PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the 12th time in his career, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.
This is the third time this season Lillard has received the distinction from the NBA. He was last given the weekly honor in February. The team says Lillard's 12 Player of the Week honors are the most in franchise history.
Lillard posted averages for the week of 31.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists while leading the Blazers to a 3-1 week to close out the 2020-21 regular season.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After meeting to close out the regular season, the Trail Blazers and t…
The Blazers secured their eighth straight playoff berth Sunday night after beating the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale. The Blazers wound up with the sixth seed, which means they'll face the Nuggets in the opening round.
For the season, Lillard averaged 28.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He ranked third in the NBA scoring and seventh in assists while recording the second-most games of 30-plus points in the league.
Who would you rather watch play basketball..Jokic? Harden? Lebron Jimmy? To me, and not just because he's in Portland, and he's pretty much the coolest superstar ever, he's just exciting to watch. His quickness, his toughness, the way he gets to the rim and finishes in traffic, the pick n roll, his three point bombs from the concession stand..there's no one like him. And he's worked on his defense and drawing offensive fouls. The only area I would like to see more improvement, is he tends to still get a little loose with his passing at times, with momentum killing turnovers. That happened in the first half last night, but the 'zers were shootin' lights out, so it didn't hurt the team as much as it has other nights. Jokic for MVP? C'mon man.
