PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced Monday afternoon.
Lillard, a guard, averaged 25.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the week ending March 31, guiding the Blazers to a 3-1 record with wins over Brooklyn, Chicago and Atlanta, a team spokesperson says.
On the season, Lillard is averaging 26.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.12 steals. He ranks tenth in scoring, thirteenth in assists and third in free throw percentage among league leaders.
This is the seventh time Lillard has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, and the first time this season, according to a Blazers news release.
