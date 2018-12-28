Damian Lillard receives NBA Cares Community Assist Award; Portland high schools to get $10K

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The NBA and Kaiser Permanente are donating $10,000 to Madison, Parkrose and Roosevelt high schools in Portland after Damian Lillard received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award.
The NBA announced the honor for the Blazers star Friday.
The award recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities.
Lillard received the award because of his efforts to improve attendance and graduate rates across Portland through his RESPECT program.
Lillard makes continuous visits to Madison, Parkrose and Roosevelt high schools throughout the year hosting holiday and end-of-year parties, participating in conversations with staff and donating tickets and merchandise to encourage students to value their education and to celebrate their achievements.
Each school has reported improvements in student behavior, engagement and attendance, with Roosevelt achieving its highest graduation rate of the past decade.
Lillard began his RESPECT program six years ago.
"My goal with the RESPECT program is to provide support and have a positive impact with the students so they can go on to better themselves," said Lillard. "I'm so proud to see that the program is succeeding in these high schools and that the students are excited to participate."
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.