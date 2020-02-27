PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Damian Lillard’s big brother, Houston, is now the head coach at Portland’s Jefferson High School.
Last season, Houston was the team’s offensive coordinator. He is a former college and Arena League quarterback, too.
Back in August, FOX 12 spoke with him about his career.
“I might not have the haircut, I might not pull up in the best car some days, but it's all about character, so I just like to be a branch off of how it is to be a genuine person,” Houston said. "These guys are probably already asking, ‘is Dame coming to our game?’ They ask me every day! Is Dame coming to the game, man? Is Dame going to come rap for us at halftime? I'm like, man, y'all better win some games.”
Houston posted on Twitter that he’s thankful for the opportunity.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.