PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Damian Lillard released a new song this week about racism and President Donald Trump, and now, he’s sharing some his thoughts about ongoing nationwide protests that are honoring George Floyd.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lillard was asked whether he believed Floyd’s killing exposed systemic racism. Lillard said he believes now, more than at any other time, that the nation is moving in the direction of change.
“I don’t think systemic racism was exposed more this time than in recent years,” Lillard said. “I just think we as black people have had enough of this [expletive]. We’ve reached that breaking point … out ancestors dealt with inequality, slavery, segregation, lynching, et cetera, and now we have so many instances where what we knew existed is in our faces on camera, and there are never any repercussions or remorse shown. It’s always “justified” somehow.
Lillard also announced on Titter than he would release more music on Thursday, including a new single titled “Goat Spirit”.
