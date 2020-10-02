VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health has issued a danger advisory for Lacamas Lake due to elevated levels of cyanotoxins in the water.
The advisory was issued after results from water samples taken Monday at the Heritage Park boat launch revealed cyanotoxins above the threshold levels recommended by the Washington Department of Health.
Public Health officials are advising against all recreating in Lacamas Lake, including swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing, water skiing, and fishing.
Blooms of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are not currently visible from the water's surface, but Public Health officials say the toxins are still present.
“We’re concerned people may think the lake is safe for recreating because they don’t see any of the telltale blue-green scum,” said Alyssa Payne, Clark County Public Health environmental health specialist. “The water may look normal, but the toxin levels are high.”
Dangers signs have been posted at the boat launch, entry to Heritage Trail and other public access points to the lake, according to Public Health officials.
Heritage Park remains open. Water in park restrooms and shelters is not affected by lake water and remains safe to drink.
For more information about the advisory, visit www.clark.wa.gov/public-health/public-beaches.
