PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says people should stay alert if they’re planning to head out on the water, as the Columbia River and other rivers in the Portland metro area are low right now.
Deputy Sheriff Scott McDowell took FOX 12 out on the Columbia River Friday for a look at the dangers lurking below.
“All over the bottom changes, and new sandbars pop up, shallow hazards where the sand’s building up,” McDowell said.
McDowell says shifting sandbars in the Columbia can pose a huge risk to boaters who could get stuck or hit it going too fast, which could send passengers flying.
“People don’t realize it cause’ when they’re out here in the fall or spring, the water’s higher than it is right now,” McDowell said.
In places like the Sandy River, which is also low, it could be particularly dangerous for paddlers and people floating because of debris built up in the water.
According to McDowell, the best plan of action is to go in slow, figure out what’s there and what’s in the area, and then recreate as much as you want. He says having the right safety equipment, such as life jackets, is also key, no matter what you’re doing.
