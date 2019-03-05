‘Dangerous’ psychiatric patient sought after walking away from SE Portland treatment facility

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A psychiatric patient described as dangerous walked away from his residential treatment facility in southeast Portland.
Brian Campbell, 50, was last seen Monday morning.
Campbell is on conditional release through the Psychiatric Security Review Board. The board considers Campbell to be dangerous and asks anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to immediately call police.
Campbell is a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair, hazel eyes and in the past has had a salt-and-pepper beard in a “Van Dyke” style.
He has tattoos on his chest, both arms and right shoulder.
Campbell was last known to be wearing blue jeans and a black leather jacket.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.