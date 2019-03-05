PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A psychiatric patient who walked away from his residential treatment facility in southeast Portland Tuesday has turned himself in, according to Portland police.
Brian Campbell, 50, was on conditional release through the Psychiatric Security Review Board. The board said they considered Campbell to be dangerous and asked anyone who saw him or knew where he might be to immediately call police.
Portland police tweeted Tuesday evening that Campbell was wanted on a psychiatric review board order and had turned himself in. Officers returned Campbell to Salem and thanked the community for their help.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
