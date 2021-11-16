Darcelle XV Showplace officially recognized on the National Register of Historic Places

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Nightlife icon and oldest drag queen in the world, Darcelle XV, celebrated her 91st birthday, and with the special day came a milestone recognition for the star.
A ceremony was held at Darcelle XV Showplace for the unveiling of the permanent art installation that commemorates the placement of the world-renowned spot on the National Register of Historic Places as the oldest drag cabaret.
FOX 12 spoke with Darcelle after the emotional surprise, she said, “I’m proud to be a part of this. My cast and my crew, without them - we wouldn’t be in business. Without their help and their loyalty, they’re in my heart forever”.
The art piece was designed by a dear friend of Darcelle’s, Rupert Kinnard, who described his vision behind the piece, “the idea of having a rainbow flag coming from Darcelle's image, seemed perfect. I’ve just always been really, really appreciative of the work she's done in our community,” said Kinnard.
The day was capped off with a tuneful happy birthday serenade, cupcakes, and champagne, all to celebrate a colorful moment that will last a lifetime.