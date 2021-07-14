LA PINE, OR (KPTV) – The Darlene Fire burning east of La Pine in central Oregon has burned 588 acres based on mapping on Wednesday, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon prompted Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation orders for the surrounding areas. Three residences, 1 RV and 11 other structures were lost on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity through Thursday at 11 p.m. Structure protection and resident's safety in the area remain a priority for firefighters and all participating agencies.

A type 2 team will take over managing the fire starting on Thursday.

For more information about the Darlene Fire and evacuations, visit Deschutes County Sheriff's Department website.