LA PINE, OR (KPTV) - Containment of a wildfire burning on private lands near La Pine increased by 24 percent overnight, according to officials.
As of Monday morning, the Darlene Fire has burned about 686 acres and is reportedly 85 percent contained. Officials reported Sunday that the fire was about 61 percent contained. No new fire growth was reported, and no additional spread is expected. Evacuation levels for the Darlene Fire were reduced over the weekend. A map of the evacuation orders can be found here.
Crews will continue to strengthen lines and aggressive mop up. Officials said there's a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, mainly east of the fire area. Increased northwest winds are expected Monday and Tuesday afternoons.
