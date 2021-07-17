Darlene Fire containment up to 35 percent; evacuation levels reduced

LA PINE, OR (KPTV) – The Darlene Fire has increased containment to 35% and remains at 686 acres on Saturday, according to fire officials.
Evacuation orders have also been lowered for the fire burning near La Pine. All residences south of La Pine off of Darlene Way to the Deschutes/Klamath County line, including Old Ice Cave Road, have been reduced from a Level 3 to a Level 2 evacuation notice. Areas south of the Deschutes/Klamath County line including most of township 23 east of Highway 97, Sun Forest Estates, Split Rail and Antelope Meadows, have been reduced from a Level 2 to a Level 1 pre-evacuation notice.
Fire crews continued to work around the perimeter of the Darlene Fire, extinguishing hot spots and strengthening containment lines. Containment is expected to increase on Saturday, with low winds and favorable humidity levels in the forecast.
