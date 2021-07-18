Darlene Fire containment up to 61%; evacuation levels reduced

LA PINE, OR (KPTV) – The Darlene Fire increased containment to 61 percent and remains at 686 acres on Sunday, according to fire officials.
Evacuation orders for all residents south of La Pine off Darlene Way to Deschutes/Klamath County Line, Old Ice Cave Road, have been lowered to Level 2 (Get Set). The areas south of the Deschutes/Klamath County Line, most of township 23 east of Highway 97, Sun Forest Estates, Split Rail and Antelope Meadows have been lowered to Level (Be Ready).
Crews will continue to strengthen containment lines and work their way into the interior of the fire perimeter and extinguish hot spots along the way. The weather is expected to be warmer and drier, with minimal impact to fire activity.
