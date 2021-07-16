Darlene Fire grows 8 acres; containment at five percent

LA PINE, OR (KPTV) – The Darlene Fire near La Pine grew by eight acres overnight on Thursday, for a total of 686 acres. Containment increased to 5%.
On Thursday, crews laid more hose around the perimeter of the fire and mopped up within the fire lines. They also continued to secure the areas around structures.
On Friday, firefighters plan to strengthen containment lines and watch for any spot fires that could occur outside of the established lines. Relative humidity is coming back up with good recoveries at night, helping decrease fire behavior. Fuel moistures are still at record lows, especially for July, and firefighters will continue to watch for any spot fires that could ignite and spread rapidly.
There are Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation orders in effect. A map of the evacuation orders can be found here.
