LA PINE, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning on private lands near La Pine grew by 90 acres overnight, officials reported Thursday morning.
The Darlene Fire, which has burned three homes, one RV and 11 other structures, is now estimated at 678 acres and containment has reached one percent. Officials said estimated containment date is July 18. The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon near Darlene Way, and forced Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations. A map of the evacuation orders can be found here.
A Type 2 team will take over managing the fire starting on Thursday. A total of 165 personnel are assigned to the fire. On Thursday, crews will continue to hold and improve the fire perimeter.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for high winds and low relative humidity through Thursday at 11 p.m. After that, a slight cooling trend will begin but relative humidity will remain low and winds will remain moderate.
