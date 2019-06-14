CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A data breach at Oregon State University potentially affected 636 students and families.
Administrators said Friday that an OSU employee’s email account was hacked by someone from outside of the school and used to send phishing emails across the country.
An investigation by OSU and forensics specialists found several documents in the inbox of the OSU employee's email account that had personal information of 636 students and family members of students.
There is no indication that the personal records were viewed or used by the hackers. OSU is still providing information about support services and is covering 12 months of credit monitoring at no cost to the students and families involved in the data breach.
OSU is investigating the incident and reviewing its procedures with regard to information systems, email accounts and student and family records.
The university created a customer service call center in response to this incident at 541-713-0400.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
