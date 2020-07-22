Data from Korea supports governor’s new COVID-19 guidelines, state epidemiologist says

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - With the spread of COVID-19 continuing at an alarming rate in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday announced new restrictions designed to slow the virus down.
Effective Friday, the following restrictions go into effect:
- Children ages 5 and over must wear face coverings both indoors and outdoors when physical distancing can't be maintained.
- Masks will be required inside gyms
- Gatherings at indoor venues reduced from a maximum of 250 people to 100 people
- Restaurants and bars will have to stop serving food and alcohol at 10 p.m.
The governor is also considering travel restrictions for anyone coming to Oregon from a coronavirus hot spot.
Related: Gov. Brown announces new COVID-19 guidelines, masks required for children ages 5 and older
"I don't make these decisions lightly, and there are no easy choices," Brown said. "It's up to all of us to do our part and look out for one another."
With 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, Oregon saw a 26% increase from the week before. The seven deaths in the past week matched the state's all-time high during the peak of the pandemic.
"The bad news is our sporadic cases are growing," Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's lead epidemiologist, said. "These are people who became infected with COVID-19 and we don't know where they got it. This is evidence of community spread."
Sidelinger said fewer cases are coming from workplace outbreaks and long-term care facilities, but more younger Oregonians are contracting the virus.
In addition, more data from around the world suggests children might be spreading the virus more than scientists initially believed.
"Some of latest evidence we have comes from Korea, who has had an experience with hundreds of thousands of students back in school," Sidelinger said. "And what it appears is that children 10 and over appear to spread the disease as easily as adults, but children ten and under are less likely to spread the disease."
Although children under the age of five are not required to wear masks under the governor's new orders, parents are encouraged to have children between the ages of two and five wear them in public places, if possible.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.