Data indicates risk level could change for Portland area counties

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is seeing some of its lowest COVID-19 daily case counts and hospitalizations since the fall.
Now the latest data for the three Portland metro area counties shows the potential to move from extreme risk to high risk by the end of the week.
Nothing is official yet; any county movement will be announced Tuesday.
We checked in with restaurant St. Jack in Northwest Portland, approaching one if its busiest nights of the year: Valentine’s Day.
And between now and then the dining restrictions in Multnomah County could change.
"The last thing I want to do is have it happen and then have it pulled away again," Chef and owner Aaron Barnett said.
Oregon’s risk level metrics updated Monday show from January 24 to February 6, Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties all had fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 people with test positivity rates far below 10 percent, in the range of three to five percent.
That puts those counties in the high risk range which allows for things like indoor dining at up to 25 percent capacity or 50 people, indoor visits at long-term care facilities, and more indoor recreation and fitness opportunities. But the governor and health officials make the final call.
Barnett said moving to high risk would make a big difference for them, though it may take at least a week to get ready. He wants to make sure any changes are safe and certain.
"I think that it would be an idea to jump into getting open this weekend capture some nice sales for Valentine's Day, all that kind of stuff but realistically, we have a lot of work that we have to put into the space to get us back up and running," he said. "For us it's just a matter of making sure we have our staff’s safety in mind and our customers safety in mind, I've got a family and I want to go home to them."
The Oregon Health Authority epidemiology team is reviewing the latest case rate data to make sure it’s accurate.
The governor’s office said they can’t confirm any risk level changes today but they do anticipate seeing improvements this week.
The governor’s office will be announcing any updates to county risk levels Tuesday, and those would take effect Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.