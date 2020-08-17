PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Each night Portland police officers work the crowds at protests, there are fewer of them to respond to emergencies across the city.
According to the bureau’s open data, officer response times have taken a significant hit in the last couple of months, as compared to the last couple years.
August’s data isn’t yet available, but both June and July saw a roughly 50 percent spike in the time it takes police to arrive to a high-priority call after being dispatched.
“The biggest thing is the lack of resources,” said Sgt. Ken Duilio, who has been with the bureau for the last 23 years.
Duilio manages the nightshift officers at the bureau’s north precinct. Right now, he only has a small fraction of the twenty-some officers assigned to patrol north Portland.
“Shootings, robberies, domestic violence incidents, assaults … we’ve been severely delayed in responding to those because of reduced staffing and dealing with the protests,” Duilio said.
Each night, dozens of officers respond to the protests that often come with fires, vandalism and other destruction.
Protesters call for defunding police or abolishing the agency all together.
Meanwhile, police officers are struggling to keep up on responding to calls while simultaneously adapting to changes forced on the bureau by Mayor Ted Wheeler, who is also the city’s police commissioner.
In response to Black Lives Matter protesters, Wheeler dissolved the Gun Violence Reduction Team that protesters and community members say unfairly targeted the city’s Black community.
Duilio, who spent years leading the predecessor to the Gun Violence Reduction Team – the Gang Enforcement Team – said all the changes coupled with months of protesting has made it extra challenging for officers to face the job.
“We’ve had situations where calls have held for as long as 24 hours,” Duilio said. “We’ve had to just cancel the calls and apologize to them and say that we’ll get to them tomorrow when the day shift comes on.”
For the last couple of years, it’s taken officers an average of eight minutes to respond to what the bureau calls its most dangerous and life-threatening crimes, but now that average is twelve minutes.
In June and July, call response times were long and the data also shows officers were responding to fewer calls than every other month of the year.
“It would not be uncommon during the hours of a protest, for the city to have over a hundred calls for service holding,” Duilio said.
And the city’s 911 call center is also strapped for resources.
“People are on hold for longer before they can talk to a call-taker,” said Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications spokesman Dan Douthit, adding that delays mostly occur during busy nights or in instances when wildfires, car accidents and protesting all unfold at the same time.
Douthit said it’s normal for calls to spike in the summer, but dispatchers are facing more than just a struggle to connect first responders to emergencies.
“There have been calls coming in from outside the region with people complaining about the situation here, so it’s been a challenging time at the 911 Call Center,” Douthit said. “It’s a frustration because that’s a distraction from the people that need help locally."
First responders said reaching out for help has become more crucial than ever.
“We might try to pull officers from another precinct, or whatever we can do,” Duilio said.
On top of that, police officers told FOX 12 that detectives are often working the protests as well, taking away from their time to solve cases and bring justice to victims.
Man, here it is: the entire city council needs to be shown the door, not just Wheeler and Hardesty, who tonight publicly put the conditions of downtown Portland and lack of public interaction with downtown businesses (which is mainly because of fear of somehow becoming engaged by homeless, or protesters) not on the nightly protests but on the economy and virus, but the entire council. They all need to go and we just start over with a new crew. This city has gone straight into the crapper and it won't get any better if we allow these idiots to continue acting on their own whims .
I feel so sorry for the Police who are in the sights of Jo Ann "I Hatew the Police" Hardesty and their "boss" Mayor Ted "Spineless" Wheeler. The sergeant say's that getting rid of the Violence Unit "was a mistake"? Mayor Wheeler is a mistake! He has blood on his hands and seems to enjoy the Police being belittled and abused!
He must have had a spell cast on him by the "Witch Doctor" Hardesty
