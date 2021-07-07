WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Steven Pokallus was a great father and always willing to lend a hand to those who needed it.
"My dad was my Mr. Mom. He was my dad, he was my mom he was everything," Nonie Hansen, his daughter, said.
Wednesday night, Hansen remembered her dad fondly after attending his funeral service.
"He would tell you like it was, he had no problem telling you like it was, but he'd be the same guy who'd help anybody out. Very thick-headed and stubborn, but he had a huge heart."
Pokallus was one of nine people in Washington County to have died as a result of last week's heat wave, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.
Hansen said she checked in on her dad before the heat wave hit, and he reassured her he was prepared.
"I even asked him, 'It's going to get real hot - you know? What are you going to do? Are you going to stay cool enough out there?' she said. "Because the last I knew, he didn't have any air conditioner. He's like 'yeah! I got two air conditioners', and I'm like 'ok.' Come to find out, he didn't have anything but little fans."
She never expected to lose him like this and said if you can check on your neighbors, you should.
"Neighbors checking on neighbors, friends checking on friends. I mean even if you don't live right next door, just a quick text or phone call. Just something to make sure everybody is doing okay. If they say it's getting really hot, help them get to a cooler place," she said.
The state medical examiner's office says their preliminary numbers currently show 116 people have died after last week's heat wave and they're still investigating.
