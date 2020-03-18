Daughter wishes mom happy birthday through window at Vancouver care facility

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has made it hard for families to visit loved ones in nursing care facilities, but that didn’t stop a Vancouver woman from wishing her mom a happy birthday.
Nikki Lahy’s mother is in a memory care facility and is quarantined during the pandemic. So, on Wednesday, Nikki dressed up her dogs, got some balloons, and wished her mom a happy 87th birthday from outside her window.
Nikki admits it’s not how she wanted to celebrate the special day, but says it was the safest way to do it.
“I'd rather be taking her out shopping, dinner, and a movie,” Lahy said. “That's what I did for the first three years she was in a memory care facility. I just think it's very important to be able to give some sort of feeling of hope and acknowledgement to your loved one, whether it's through the window or on the phone.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.