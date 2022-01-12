PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The David Douglas School District will be closed Thursday and Friday so staff can prepare to switch to distance learning if needed.

The school district said COVID-19 infections in staff and students are quickly rising. The number of staff in quarantine either because they tested positive, or had a close exposure, was at 18 two weeks ago. The school district said that number jumped to 81 last week.

The school district also said it is "critically short of custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and cooks, health assistants and other vital support staff."

In an effort to be proactive and fully prepared in the event schools will need to switch to distance learning, the school district is closing all schools to students this Thursday and Friday, Jan 13 and 14. The closure does not impact Davis Douglas Online Academy.

According to the school district, it expects that switching to distance learning may be necessary in the "very near future."

Middle, high schools in Tigard-Tualatin SD to temporarily transition to distance learning TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Middle and high schools in the Tigard-Tualatin School District will be transitioning to distance learning starting on Th…

"We hope to have all students back in school next week, but frankly it is the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that will drive that decision," the school district said in a letter to families.

Portland Public Schools has announced several closures due to staffing shortages and a number of COVID-related absences in students.

Other local closures include Parkrose School District, Hillsboro School District’s Indian Hills Elementary, and middle and high schools in the Tigard-Tualatin School District.