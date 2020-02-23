FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon woman battling a mild case of the coronavirus has been stuck in a Tokyo hospital for 18 days after she tested positive for the virus on a cruise ship and again in the hospital.
Fox 12 has been following the journey of Forest Grove couple Rebecca and Kent Frasure. The pair were vacationing on the cruise ship, Diamond Princess, when the illness spread among passengers touring through Asia.
Kent Frasure and hundreds of passengers were quarantined on the ship while those infected with the illness were evacuated to hospitals in Japan.
Now nearly three weeks into her hospital stay, Rebecca’s patience is growing thin.
“It’s been really tough lately. I’ve definitely had my moments,” Frasure said. “Moments where I wanted to scream, cry, throw things, wring a doctor’s neck.”
She hasn’t been with her husband the entire time.
“When I get out, I’m going to be so grateful to be able to be with my husband and hug him and have that contact,” Frasure said.
She might be waiting to hug him, but Frasure was able to see her husband for the first time after he was released from the cruise ship Saturday.
Kent couldn’t go into Rebecca’s room, but he stood below the hospital in the parking lot and she went to her window. They spoke on the phone while looking at each other.
“It’s been so long and just to be able to see him in person – he’s okay, he’s out in the world –getting fresh air and it was really, really good,” Frasure said.
Rebecca Frasure is hoping for the all clear to leave the hospital on Wednesday. She’s awaiting results of two separate swabs of her throat and nose. Once she released from the hospital, she’ll join Kent in his hotel until they are both able to fly back to the United States together.
Kent isn’t allowed to fly home until he has been off the cruise ship for two weeks. The couple is hoping to head for Oregon on March 7.
Rebecca said lawmakers like senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have recently become involved in the ordeal, asking that the Frasures be returned to the U.S. immediately.
Rebecca doesn’t think it will help much.
I don’t think anything is going to move quicker,” Frasure said. “I think the CDC has put their foot down. We are all here until they say otherwise.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.