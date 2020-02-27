SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Thursday marked day four, and still no end in sight, for the GOP walkout.
Democratic and Republican leaders are talking to each other, and several committees are still meeting, but beyond that, legislative work is at a standstill. Nearly all Senate and House Republican legislators are boycotting the capitol over a cap and trade carbon emissions bill.
The House Rules Committee Chair has issued a subpoena for the house Republicans who walked away from the capitol earlier this week. The subpoena orders them to come back to committee next week.
Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr. said he’s not coming back unless the bill is either killed or referred to voters. There’s no indication at this point that either of those things will happen.
"The two bases are completely polarized, their base and our base both, so its just, ya know, when you’re polarized, it just pulls you apart, you can’t get nothing done," Baertschiger Jr. said
And as the seats sit empty, the list of bills ready for a third reading or a vote continues to grow. Prior to the walkout, three bills passed both the House and Senate this short session.
Senator Sara Gelser said her adoption bill would have been the fourth, but without enough Republican lawmakers to take action, it’s stuck.
"When the House Republicans walked out they were in the middle of reading Senate Bill 1518 which would get 700 kids adopted by September this year by allowing DHS to prioritize that work. These are kids in foster care, languishing in foster care just for some paperwork completion, no objections to their adoptions, adoptive families have been identified and all they need is for us to pass this bill and they’ll have a forever family by September," Gelser said. "Two Republicans show up, five minutes, we pass the bill, 700 kids get adopted."
But Republicans say for now they’re standing firm on their conditions.
"I hope at some point we can return and start working on those bills that the short session was intended for," Baertschiger Jr. said
This legislative session ends next weekend.
If there still aren’t enough Republicans to cast votes by then, the governor can either call an emergency session or everyone comes back next year.
In that case, progress on pending bills is lost and the process starts over.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.