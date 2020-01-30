PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The double murder trial against Jeremy Christian continued Thursday, and more witnesses were called to the stand to give recounts of what they saw on the deadly day that shocked the Rose City.
Christian is accused of stabbing and killing two men – Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland – on a MAX train in northeast Portland in May 2017. A third victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived the attack.
During the first two days of the trial, prosecutors called numerous witnesses, including people who helped care for the victims after they were stabbed.
Prosecutors called additional witnesses to speak in a Multnomah County courtroom on Thursday.
The first witness called to the stand was Charles Button. He boarded the MAX train on May 26, 2017 after dropping off an assignment at Portland State University.
Button said he initially turned away from all the commotion on the train, but he told the jury he turned around to see what was going on when he heard someone say "do it again," and then people gasping.
That's when he says he saw three men, all with stab wounds - one of them was Best.
"Initially he was confused. The look on his face, I still remember. He was very shocked. His eyes were wide and he had his hand on his neck," said Button.
Button said he used his sweatshirt to apply pressure to Best's neck.
The second witness was Portland police officer Rehanna Kerridge, the first officer to arrive at the MAX station platform.
Officer Kerridge saw one of the victims, Fletcher, leaning up against one of the pillars with a hand on his neck.
"I knew he had a stab wound to the left side of his neck, but his skin color and condition and breathing and coherency - he was talking just a little bit - was OK," Officer Kerridge said.
Officer Kerridge said she asked the people tending to Fletcher if there were any other victims.
"A few people start pointing and yelling towards the train, and as soon as I stepped into the train, there's just massive amounts of blood, unfathomable amounts of blood starting to leak out," said Officer Kerridge.
Officer Kerridge spoke about how Best was unresponsive and the person giving CPR said he'd been unresponsive. She then described how Meche was also unresponsive and his skin was very pale and he was "agonally breathing," which she described as an indicator that somebody is about to die.
Following witness testimony, the jury is expected to view a MAX train that is the same model car as the one involved in the incident, but not the exact car. The judge said this is not evidence, but will help understand and evaluate the evidence.
Christian will not be on the tour.
The trial is expected to last through February, and several other witnesses are expected to take the stand to share their accounts.
Police activists and tools like Joann Hardesty need to be standing next to officers at scenes like this. Maybe then, once in a while, they'll climb down off the cops' backs, stop micro managing and criticizing 'em to death.
