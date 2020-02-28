SALEM, OR (KPTV) - There was once again no quorum Friday in the State Capitol as the Republican walkout continued into day five.
Nearly all Senate and House Republican lawmakers are boycotting the Capitol over the cap-and-trade bill.
Republicans say they won't come back unless the bill is either killed or referred to the voters.
Senate President Peter Courtney spoke briefly Friday before they adjourned for the day.
"Cause I do not understand human beings that leave after the first half. I don't understand it," said Courtney. "To me you wear the uniform, you wear the uniform. You may not agree, but you come to work."
With this session ending next week, other bills are in jeopardy, including a request by the DMV for additional staffing as they begin to issue Real ID's this July.
A DMV spokesperson says this proposal will allow them to open a few officers on Saturdays to issue Real ID's by appointment. The spokesperson says while they already have approval to hire 40 more staff members, this day would help alleviate the large crowds they're anticipating.
Only three bills have passed both the House and Senate this session.
The Senate Republican leader says they're prepared to boycott through the end of the session.
On Thursday, the House Rule Committee Chair filed a subpoena for the House Republicans to testify next Thursday about their "unexcused absences."
Of course the libs in Salem in those in the media are going to keep up the guilt trip and blame game, as if the republicans are the bad guys here? Uhh..not they're not. Why is it that the libs are not putting this bill on the ballot for us to vote on? Because they know that even though they enjoy a 10% advantage in registered voters, there aren't enough radical liberal voters to pass this absolute garbage piece of legislation. They already saw what happened in Washington. But they're still bound and determined to take more of our money and then absolutely blow torch it. This is what Oregon democrats do. Look, we're not stupid. I encourage others to send emails to both sides. Send ones that totally rip into those on the left for what they're doing, and send ones to those on the right and commend them, encourage them and support them for what they're doing. They're using the only tool, and only power they have to do what's truly right for the majority of all Oregonians. No offense, but you've got to be one sick puppy to think cap and trade is going to do anything tangible and positive for anyone who lives in Oregon. This is purely political. It's about money, and control. That's all this is. The libs used to be a little more covert about their motives and agenda, but not any more. They've gone way past annoying, and they've actually become downright dangerous. I wish moderate democrats would wake up and help elect people who will actually to tangible good for Oregonians.
Thank you Republicans for protecting Oregon and Oregonian’s, please hold the line at least until the Liberal Socialist Regime allows Oregonian’s to vote on this disastrous bill.
Listen to Courtney, that career slug. Dude, you should have been put out to pasture a long time ago. And you calling out the conservatives after all the garbage your party has pulled in the state for the last 30 years is a joke. Look, we're not stupid. Everyone knows what you're trying to pull here. You know darn well that the bill won't pass a general vote, just like it was shot down in Washington. The bill is nothing but garbage. It does NOTHING for the citizens of Oregon, except for the ones who live in three large blue pockets. They get to flex their muscles and they get to live in their little fantasy world bubbles, pretending climate change is something humans can actually control. Wow..tell you what..you bunch of einsteins, let me know when you can control an asteroid, because THAT is what's ultimately going to wipe out humankind.
