WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman who was last seen in a wooded area near North Plains remains missing Friday.
Professional search and rescue personnel from several agencies were out near North Plains for the fourth day of searching for Allyson Joy Watterson.
Watterson, a 20-year-old white woman who weighs 120 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall, was last seen on Sunday when she was with her boyfriend, Benjamin Hunter Garland, in the area.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office initally reported that Watterson had been hiking at the time she went missing. But, during a news briefing on Friday, Watterson’s mother said that was not the situation as originally thought around her daughter’s disappearance.
Misty Watterson told media that her daughter and Garland had gone out to the area to see a friend and at some point, their car broke down. It was when they were both seeking help that Watterson and Garland were separated, and Watterson went missing.
Misty also said she didn’t appreciate seeing people on social media speculate about her daughter and questioning possible drug use or other rumors. She described Allyson as a good person and that her character shouldn’t be called into question.
Additionally, Misty asked residents of North Plains who may have surveillance cameras to check their footage since Sunday afternoon to see if Allyson was recorded at all.
Watterson was last seen wearing an orange/yellow-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots. She was also carrying a red backpack. While she has naturally brown hair, it is currently teal colored.
Garland appeared in court on Thursday after being arrested on several unrelated charges, including theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Deputies said he was found Monday morning, asleep in a truck belonging to someone who lives in the area where he and Watterson became separated.
Investigators say he’s cooperating and at this point, Watterson’s disappearance is not a criminal investigation.
Deputies mentioned Thursday that they received information from searchers that led to refocusing the type of work they planned to do Friday for the ongoing search.
Deputies wouldn’t say exactly what that clue found on Thursday was, but they decided to only have trained professionals involved in Friday’s search efforts.
Deputy Tony Morris, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue coordinator, explained Friday that any volunteers who show up to search and haven’t communicated with the sheriff’s office could compromise search efforts by affecting the terrain, or otherwise.
One update learned from the Friday news briefing was that Watterson's phone is of no help in finding her location. Since it is a Wi-Fi enabled phone only, it is therefore not connected to any cell towers and cannot be pinged.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about Watterson’s location to contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
