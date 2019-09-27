TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A Tigard woman is now reunited with her cat after it was lost for 48 days.
She’s thanking the community as the massive effort to find her cat paid off.
Noella Green says her cat Lois was last seen Aug. 2 near their home in Tigard.
“She just disappeared, I never saw her again,” Green said.
She looked everywhere for her and then took to social media with a post on Nextdoor.
“Right away, you know, I got replies right away, and then by the next morning, there was like 50 messages to me and I'm going, whoa,” Green said. “Everybody just jumped on the wagon. They were giving me suggestions, sending me articles how to find your cat and praying for me.”
She said the help on social media and in her neighborhood was overwhelming. It was an army of people supporting her, keeping their eyes on the lookout for her beloved cat.
But days, then weeks went by with no signs of Lois. Sept. 18 changed everything for her.
“And I get a text and it's a picture of my cat," Green said. "And it's from a boy named Edwin, a high schooler Tigard, and he said I think I found your cat, is this her,” Green said.
It was, in fact, Lois, though she wasn’t in good shape. Green says Lois spent more than a week in several animal hospitals getting treated for jaundice, liver disease and severe dehydration. She’s now home recovering and Green made sure to update everyone on social media.
She got a flood of messages in return, the result of a community all rooting for the safe return of Green’s fluffy companion.
“I cried a lot about how much support I'd had, happy tears, of course, but I can't believe this amazing community, so I wanted to share how neat people can be,” Green said.
Green says it’s slowing going right now. They’re monitoring Lois’ recovery and whether her body can absorb nutrients after being dehydrated for so long.
She says several neighbors have created GoFundMe pages to help with medical expenses:
- https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-lois-get-life-saving-veterinary-care?rcid=r01-156927632697-aa91a87b50944ce7&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_m
