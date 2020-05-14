YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Yamhill County winery is making changes to reopen as many Oregon counties prepare to lift some restrictions starting Friday.
Stoller Winery in Dayton is planning to reopen on Saturday by reservation only. This is a change from its typical wine tasting room experience before, where people could just drop by.
The winery’s communication director says staff members are training this week to get everything in place for the reopen, making sure customers will be six feet apart.
The winery is limiting groups to 10 people or fewer. No large groups are able to come out and taste in this phase of reopening.
The communications director also says the winery will be asking questions of guests when they arrive, including how they’re feeling and if they’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The winery says it is also increasing its sanitation efforts and changing its menus to make them disposable. It’s communications director says wine is a social event and making these changes is surreal.
“It's friends, it's loved ones, it's family, there's definitely a romance,” Michelle Kaufmann, Stoller Family Estate communications director, said. “And in these new guidelines that's going to change a little bit but our team has really been focusing on how can we still have that sense of community even if we are a little bit further apart and we aren't following the same principles that we would've in the past.”
People can check to see which wineries are reopening in their area on the Willamette Valley Winery Association website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.